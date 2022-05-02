Requisite Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises approximately 0.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 981,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,423. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

