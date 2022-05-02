Requisite Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 174,661 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. 2,551,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,910. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 122.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.