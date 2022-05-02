Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. 727,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,852. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

