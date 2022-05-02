ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in April

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

