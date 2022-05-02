renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $402,777.43 and approximately $38.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

