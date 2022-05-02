REGENXBIO (RGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $27.76 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

