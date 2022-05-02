Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.