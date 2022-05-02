ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and $16,850.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,616.54 or 0.99868654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00233619 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00149354 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00097254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00273860 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

