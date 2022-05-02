Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.
Shares of RDVT opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of 869.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47.
Red Violet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
