Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

Shares of RDVT opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of 869.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 1,732.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

