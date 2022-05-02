Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $54.25 on Monday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $389.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on RRBI shares. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

