Red Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.71. 93,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

