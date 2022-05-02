Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $2.03 on Monday. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

