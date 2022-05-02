Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 2,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 677,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.