RealFevr (FEVR) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $387,855.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.14 or 0.07276380 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039225 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

