RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.99

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.99 and last traded at $165.99, with a volume of 1445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.