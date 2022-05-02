Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

