Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 342,147 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 342,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 25.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

