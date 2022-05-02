Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 58,515 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96.

