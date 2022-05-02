Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

