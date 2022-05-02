Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.36 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BST opened at $37.64 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

