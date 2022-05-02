Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.40 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.