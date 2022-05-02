Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF opened at $19.09 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.