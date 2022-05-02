Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

