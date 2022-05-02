Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $579,959.47 and approximately $18,052.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,672.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.70 or 0.07249918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00256337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.16 or 0.00729611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00542546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00069772 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00304005 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,351,836 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

