RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 45.5% in April

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

