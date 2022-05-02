Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 721,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RGPCF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

About Ratch Group Public

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

