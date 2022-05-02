Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 721,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:RGPCF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
About Ratch Group Public (Get Rating)
