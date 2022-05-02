Rally Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $399.27 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00216748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039042 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 288% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00435064 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,451.45 or 1.87476991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,724,150,248 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.