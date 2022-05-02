Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $27.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,552. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

