Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 824,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 569.1 days.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of QBCRF stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $23.60. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

