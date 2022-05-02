Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $496,097.00

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $47.52 million and approximately $496,097.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

