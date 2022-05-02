Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.16

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 14808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 676,988 shares of company stock worth $19,017,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

