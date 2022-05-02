QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,214. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

