Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.28%.
Shares of QUAD opened at $6.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Quad/Graphics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quad/Graphics (QUAD)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.