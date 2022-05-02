Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of QUAD opened at $6.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,143 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

