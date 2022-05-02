QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $57,879.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

