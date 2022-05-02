Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 819.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,711 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.18% of Qiagen worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

