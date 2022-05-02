Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 38,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

