Prudent Investors Network Has $283,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudent Investors Network lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.1% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.21. 5,078,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

