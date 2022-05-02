Prudent Investors Network Grows Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prudent Investors Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 12.4% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prudent Investors Network owned about 2.81% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,238. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

