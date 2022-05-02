Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.
PFS opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.
In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
