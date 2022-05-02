Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

PFS opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

