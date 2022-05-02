Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Shares of PFS opened at $22.13 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
