ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,346,126 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $44.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 96.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

