ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.49

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.49 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 9265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.52.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.