ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $160.17

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $160.17, but opened at $152.83. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $152.78, with a volume of 3,983 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

