Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,347,000 after purchasing an additional 109,515 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $159.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.