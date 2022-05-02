Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $7.82 on Monday, reaching $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

