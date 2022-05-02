Project TXA (TXA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,676.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Project TXA has a market cap of $4.34 million and $37,676.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.28 or 0.07292924 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038178 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

