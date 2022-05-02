Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$135.00 to C$147.00. Approximately 4,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 82,483 shares.The stock last traded at $67.60 and had previously closed at $71.79.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $900.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.59). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

