Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Update

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:POW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,678. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Powered Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 626,989 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Powered Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.