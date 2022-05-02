Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up to $20.83

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $21.54. Portillo’s shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

