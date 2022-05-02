PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $525,798.18 and approximately $3,736.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.72 or 0.07301855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038633 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

